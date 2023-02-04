Health Deptt sanctions over Rs 5 crore as NABARD loan for infrastructure development

Out of Rs 542.27 lakhs, Health Services Kashmir will get Rs 152.69 lakhs under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF XXII), Health Services Jammu will get Rs 354.25 lakhs and Ayush, J&K will get Rs 35.33 lakhs.

The funds released under RIDF are maintained by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The main objective of the fund is to provide loans to State Governments and State-owned corporations to enable them to complete ongoing rural infrastructure projects.