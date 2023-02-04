Health Deptt sanctions over Rs 5 crore as NABARD loan for infrastructure development

Srinagar, Feb 4: The Health & Medical Education Department has sanctioned over Rs 5.42 crore as a loan component under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to Director Health Services, Jammu and Kashmir and Director Ayush, J&K for its utilization during the current financial year 2022-23.
Out of Rs 542.27 lakhs, Health Services Kashmir will get Rs 152.69 lakhs under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF XXII), Health Services Jammu will get Rs 354.25 lakhs and Ayush, J&K will get Rs 35.33 lakhs.
The funds released under RIDF are maintained by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The main objective of the fund is to provide loans to State Governments and State-owned corporations to enable them to complete ongoing rural infrastructure projects.
Director, Health Services Kashmir will use Rs 152.69 lakhs for the infrastructural development works of New Type Primary Health Centres (NTPHC) at Anantnag, Bandipora and Kupwara.
Rs 110.82 lakhs have been released to NTPHC Hajinar Kupwara, Rs 30.82 lakhs to NTPHC Waghama Anantnag and Rs 11.05 lakhs for NTPHC Dangerpora Bandipora.
Director Ayush, J&K will spend Rs 35.33 lakhs for Construction of ISM Dispensary at Banderpora Kakapora, Pulwama, construction of ISM Dispensary at Khara Madana, Samba, construction of ISM Dispensary at Krimchi, Udhampur and construction of ISM Dispensary at Jib, Udhampur.
Similarly, Director Health Services, Jammu will use Rs 354.25 lakhs for construction of PHC at Raya Samba and construction of PHC at Mangla Devi Rajouri, construction of NTPHC Mantalai, Udhampur, Construction of NTPHC Chamrer, Poonch and Construction of NTPHC, Bachanwali, Poonch under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF XXII) and RIDF – XXIII.
As per the order, the funds will be utilized for on-going schemes sanctioned and approved under NABARD in RIDF-XXII and RIDF XXIII.
“The schemes are not funded under any other source of finance except for UT Share,” reads an order.
“That the HoDs/DDOS shall observe all codal formalities/ procedures including accord of administrative approval and technical sanction while incurring expenditure and that the Director, Ayush J&K and Director, Health Services, Kashmir/Jammu shall ensure submission of utilization certificates of these funds before release of next instalment of funds under NABARD loan,” order further reads.