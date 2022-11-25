Health Deptt steps up surveillance to prevent measles

He said that the surveillance and monitoring have also been increased and the health department has asked all the districts to stay alert and tackle the cases of measles. “But so far there are fewer measles cases in the UT,” Dr. Shahid said.

“There are some instructions related to the cases of measles among children. If there will be even 10 percent of children who are nine months old and have measles, then in those cases, an extra dose of vaccination is recommended during six to nine months,” he said.