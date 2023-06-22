Health, educational institutions take part in tobacco pledge ceremony

Srinagar, June 22: To promote a tobacco-free environment and raise awareness about harmful effects of tobacco use, health and educational institutions across Kashmir division took part in a tobacco pledge ceremony on Thursday.
The initiative was organised under the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign, led by the Tobacco Control Cell of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, on the directions of Bupinder Kumar, Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir.
Spokesperson, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that the program was very successful and all the health and educational institutions took part in the first of kind activity.
He said that this tobacco youth campaign will be run for two months in different schools in the Kashmir division.
"Over 1000 Health institutions and thousands of educational institutions across the valley participated and have taken pledge against the use of tobacco. This way, we have been able to educate our youth about the negative impact of drug addiction on overall health, environment and economy," he added.
DrMushtaq said that this pledge has first time happened in different health institutions and schools on such a large scale. " We will continue these activities in the coming months and raise awareness among valley youth," he added.
"On the directions of the Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, and with the help of Director Education, we have successfully done the campaigns, awareness and pledge related to tobacco, " he said.
On Wednesday, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) has asked all Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, and Block Medical Officers to carry out “No Smoking Pledge Ceremony '' in all the health institutions.
Besides that, the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir has asked all the institutions of the valley to organize suggestive activities in order to enhance Tobacco Free Educational institutions (TOFEI) activities.