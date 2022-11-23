Health experts express concern over growing trend of uterus removal

New Delhi: Health experts from different verticals on Wednesday expressed concern over the growing trend of hysterectomy (uterus removal).

India sees a high number of uterus removal cases, even among much younger women, which may inflict a physical, social and mental health burden on them, experts said.

"Families are major decision makers in our society when it comes to women's health, and hence families need to be made aware of such issues so that the women have their support in seeking best medical advice," said Amita Bali Vohra, DDG, Government of India.

Speaking at an event held here to create awareness on unnecessary hysterectomies in the country, Vohra said that more and more younger women are going for hysterectomy, as childbearing is completed early in India, adding that guidelines should be in place to educate and guide these women.

The event was organised as part of the nationwide campaign -- 'Preserve the Uterus' -- launched in April by Bayer in collaboration with the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) and IHW Council, focusing on policy perspectives in states, strengthening health systems to cater to women's health issues and raise awareness on the impact of hysterectomies.