Health Secy directs officers to cover entire population of Sgr under AB-PMJAY scheme

Srinagar: Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today visited dedicated registration camps of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme in Srinagar to ensure cent percent saturation of registration of beneficiaries under the program.

Secretary was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency, Sanjiv M Gadkar, Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar and other officers.

Secretary exhorted upon the CMO Srinagar to utilize the services of ASHA workers to cover the entire population under this flagship programme.

“Work out an effective block wise strategy and utilize ASHA workers and other field staff to achieve the target within the stipulated time frame. Also, initiate door to door registration drives to achieve 100% saturation of AB PM-JAY SEHAT,” he told the officials.