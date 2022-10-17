Health Secy directs officers to cover entire population of Sgr under AB-PMJAY scheme

Srinagar: Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today visited dedicated registration camps of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme in Srinagar to ensure cent percent saturation of registration of beneficiaries under the program.
Secretary was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency, Sanjiv M Gadkar, Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar and other officers.
Secretary exhorted upon the CMO Srinagar to utilize the services of ASHA workers to cover the entire population under this flagship programme.
“Work out an effective block wise strategy and utilize ASHA workers and other field staff to achieve the target within the stipulated time frame. Also, initiate door to door registration drives to achieve 100% saturation of AB PM-JAY SEHAT,” he told the officials.
Secretary also directed the officers to keep the camps operational until the population is registered under the Beneficiary Identification System (BIS). He asked the Chief Medical Officer to identify and register left-out beneficiaries from their respective districts besides devising and executing weekly plans and submission of its report.
During the visit, the officials also briefed the Secretary about performance of the district, work done in BIS under AB PM-JAY SEHAT till date, registration during last month, per day target and action plan to achieve the remaining targets.
Secretary was informed that various awareness initiatives are already being taken up which included sending flash messages, broadcasting radio jingles and walk-in drives for traders, sanitation workers and businessmen.