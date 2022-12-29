Health Secy seeks institution -wise status of fire fighting system of hospitals

Bhupinder maintained that fire incidents are more prone to occur in winter conditions as there are issues of over-usage of heating devices for which he cautioned all the officers to remain vigilant.

He laid stress on conducting fresh mock drills, getting fresh fire audits conducted through Fire and Emergency Department besides addressing the deficiencies identified in the previous fire audits.

With respect to projects of fire fighting systems under execution, he exhorted upon the officers to chase the executing agencies for early completion of the projects.

The meeting was attended by the Principal’s of all Government Medical Colleges, Government Dental Colleges, Director Health Services Jammu and Kashmir, Director Coordination, new GMCs, Additional Secretaries of Health and Medical Education Department, Superintendents of SKIMS and other hospitals, Chief Medical Officers and others.