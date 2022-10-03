Healthcare facilities reviewed in north Kashmir

Srinagar: Director of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather visited Baramulla and took a review of health care arrangements.
In Baramulla, the director held a meeting with administrators, Chief Medical Officer, BMOs, and other health officers and officials of the health department and took a review of the health care arrangements in the district.
Later, the director also visited Kupwara where he also held a meeting with the administrators, CMO, BMOs and reviewed the health care arrangements available for the general public.
Dr MA Rather also interacted with people and took feedback about the health care arrangements being provided to the patients.
The director also visited SDH Langate and visited all the sections of the hospital. He directed the concerned officers and officials that all the government schemes should reach the end users and beneficiaries should get the maximum benefit of the schemes which is the dream project of the Prime Minister of India.