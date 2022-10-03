Healthcare facilities reviewed in north Kashmir

Srinagar: Director of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather visited Baramulla and took a review of health care arrangements.

In Baramulla, the director held a meeting with administrators, Chief Medical Officer, BMOs, and other health officers and officials of the health department and took a review of the health care arrangements in the district.

Later, the director also visited Kupwara where he also held a meeting with the administrators, CMO, BMOs and reviewed the health care arrangements available for the general public.