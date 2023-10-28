‘Healthcare in Bandipora witnessed remarkable transformation over 4 years’

Bandipora: Over the past four years, there has been a notable expansion and change in the health sector in Bandipora.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the district administration Bandipora and Health Department has made significant efforts to strengthen the health sector as part of its commitment to guarantee the welfare of its population.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Bandipora Rafi Ahmad Salathi informed that in the last four years, district Bandipora has invested significantly in expanding healthcare infrastructure including the augmentation of facilities in new District hospital and upgrading existing facilities to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their location, has access to basic healthcare services.

Rafi said that in last 04 years 97 centres have been upgraded to Health and Wellness centres with augmentation in human resources and other facilities.

For implementing government welfare programs and social safety nets to improve the living conditions of general public and to ensure the availability and affordability of essential medicines 06 Jan Aushadi Kendras have been established in Bandipora.

Moreover for emergency response and to ensure a swift and effective response infrastructure has been developed in the district including establishment of 04 Oxygen Generation Plants in the district and Blood Bank at District Hospital Bandipora.

Further, Department of health in Bandipora has augmented other essential facilities including 10 Bedded ICU, 12 Bedded pediatric ICU and 30 Bedded Pediatric ward at District Hospital Bandipora.

The healthcare landscape in Bandipora has witnessed remarkable growth and transformation over the past four years with chemotherapy ward and public Health Lab at District Hospital under progress.

Moreover to further strengthen the health care profile of district Bandipora the department has achieved 72% achievement in ABHA Card generation and provided benefit to 4877 patients in different Public Hospitals under AB-PMJAY over past four years.