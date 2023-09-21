Healthcare institutions | DHSK directs officials to conduct morning meetings

Srinagar, Sep 21: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) has issued a directive, urging all healthcare institutions within its purview to conduct daily morning meetings at 10:00 AM.

The primary objective of these gatherings is to promote both mental and physical health awareness and lifestyle choices among their employees.

The initiative is aimed at fostering a holistic approach to well-being among the Department's staff, with the expectation that this will, in turn, positively impact the quality of care provided to patients in these healthcare facilities.

The official order, issued by DHSK, reads, "It is enjoined upon all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents/Block Medical Officers of Kashmir Division to ensure morning meetings at 10:00 AM for a minimum duration of 5 to 10 minutes daily in all healthcare institutions under their jurisdiction, where Mental & Physical healthy lifestyle choices, suggestions, tips shall be promoted."

According to the order, all employees currently on duty (except those engaged in emergency duties) are expected to actively participate in these morning meetings.

Furthermore, Dr Mushtaq A Rather, Director Health Services, Kashmir, has directed all Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), Medical Superintendents (MSs), and Block Medical Officers (BMOs) to regularly submit action taken reports to the Directorate to monitor the implementation of this health-promoting initiative.