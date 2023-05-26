Healthcare takes a hit in absence of pediatrician at PHC Boniyar

Baramulla, May 26: The residents of Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have urged the UT administration to appoint a pediatrician at the Primary Health Centre Boniyar.
The locals said that in the absence of a pediatrician at the PHC Boniyar, they are forced to visit either Baramulla or Srinagar for specialised treatment of children.
Muhammad Ishfaq, a resident of Bela Salamabad, while highlighting the issue said that the majority areas of the Boniyar tehsil are located on higher reaches. He said whenever a child needs medical attention, his parents have no option but to visit either Baramulla or Srinagar with the result they suffer a lot.
“The Primary Health Center Boniyar if provided with a pediatrician will be of great help to the people of the area, as the maximum population of Boniyar tehsil is located over hilly terrain where health facilities are minimum,” he said.
The locals said that the seasonal ailments among the children here like cold and flu, and viral and bacterial infections like in other parts of Jammu and Kashmir are high. However, in the absence of a pediatrician, the situation becomes difficult for parents and they have to employ all resources to rush to better health centers like GMC Baramulla or Srinagar.
They appealed to the administration that the much-needed facility of a pediatrician at PHC Boniyar should be fulfilled.
“The authorities should consider the difficult living conditions of the people of the area and take appropriate measures and appoint a pediatrician at the PHC Boniyar so that people of the area don’t face hardships,” said Ashiq Hussain, of Trikanjan Boniyar.