Healthcare takes a hit in absence of pediatrician at PHC Boniyar

The locals said that in the absence of a pediatrician at the PHC Boniyar, they are forced to visit either Baramulla or Srinagar for specialised treatment of children.

Muhammad Ishfaq, a resident of Bela Salamabad, while highlighting the issue said that the majority areas of the Boniyar tehsil are located on higher reaches. He said whenever a child needs medical attention, his parents have no option but to visit either Baramulla or Srinagar with the result they suffer a lot.