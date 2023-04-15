Hearing aids may help in fight against dementia: Lancet

Beijing: People experiencing hearing loss who are not using a hearing aid may have a higher risk of dementia than those without hearing loss, suggests a new study published in The Lancet Public Health journal.

However, using a hearing aid may reduce this risk to the same level as that of people without hearing loss.

Dementia and hearing loss are common conditions among older adults. Studies have shown that hearing loss may be linked to around 8 per cent of worldwide dementia cases, therefore, addressing hearing impairment could be a crucial way to reduce the global burden of dementia.

"The evidence is building that hearing loss may be the most impactful modifiable risk factor for dementia in midlife, but the effectiveness of hearing aid use on reducing the risk of dementia in the real world has remained unclear. Our study provides the best evidence to date to suggest that hearing aids could be a minimally invasive, cost-effective treatment to mitigate the potential impact of hearing loss on dementia," said Prof Dongshan Zhu from the Shandong University in China.

The researchers looked at data from 437,704 people, with an average age of 56 years. Around three-quarters of the participants (325,882/437,704) had no hearing loss, and the remaining one-quarter (111,822) had some level of hearing loss. Among those with hearing loss, 11.7 per cent (13,092 / 111,822) used hearing aids.