Heart disease: Women told to lose weight, men advised to take statins

New Delhi: Women are generally told to lose weight, exercise and improve their diet to prevent heart disease while men are advised to take statins, new research revealed on Saturday.

Previous studies have shown that women with cardiovascular disease are given less aggressive treatment compared with men..

The new study, presented at ESC Asia, a scientific congress organised by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and others in Singapore, only cemented the fact.

"Our study found that women are advised to lose weight, exercise and improve their diet to avoid cardiovascular disease but men are prescribed lipid lowering medication," said study author Dr Prima Wulandari of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, US. "This is despite the fact that guideline recommendations to prevent heart disease are the same for men and women," Wulandari added.