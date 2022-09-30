HFMD outbreak: DHSK asks doctors to go for early diagnosis, timely treatment

“Sanitization, isolation and hygiene are best preventive measures for this disease. Symptomatic treatment is not required. But consultation of doctor is important. Tomato flu is a hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD), which occurs mainly in children between 3 to 5 years of age," he said.

Spokesperson, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that HFMD is a self limiting disease and the symptoms would subside within few days.

He said that parents should not worry and should follow the advisory regarding HFMD.

"So far, we have not received cases from other schools. We have alerted all IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme) units in all districts," he said.