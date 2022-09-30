HFMD outbreak: DHSK asks doctors to go for early diagnosis, timely treatment

Srinagar, Sep 30: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) has directed the officials to identify suspected cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth disease (HFMD) after dozens of students were found infected with the virus at a prominent school in Srinagar.
Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said that in order to prevent spread of this disease at the schools, the doctors have been asked to go for early diagnosis and timely treatment.
He said that the tomato flu can be managed with intake of plenty fluids, isolation and rest.
“Sanitization, isolation and hygiene are best preventive measures for this disease. Symptomatic treatment is not required. But consultation of doctor is important. Tomato flu is a hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD), which occurs mainly in children between 3 to 5 years of age," he said.
Spokesperson, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that HFMD is a self limiting disease and the symptoms would subside within few days.
He said that parents should not worry and should follow the advisory regarding HFMD.
"So far, we have not received cases from other schools. We have alerted all IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme) units in all districts," he said.
Greater Kashmir had earlier reported that 13 students of Mallinson Girls school were infected with the disease.