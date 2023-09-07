High BP while lying down linked to heart attack, stroke risk

New York: People who had high blood pressure (BP) while lying flat on their backs had an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure or premature death, according to new research.

The study defines high BP as having top and bottom blood pressure measures greater than or equal to 130/80 mm Hg.

The autonomic nervous system regulates blood pressure in different body positions; however, gravity may cause blood to pool when seated or upright, and the body is sometimes unable to properly regulate blood pressure during lying, seated and standing positions, said the researchers from Harvard Medical School in Boston.

People who had high BP while seated and supine had a 1.6 times higher risk of developing coronary heart disease; a 1.83 times higher risk of developing heart failure; a 1.86 times higher risk of stroke; a 1.43 times higher risk of overall premature death; and a 2.18 times higher risk of dying from coronary heart disease.