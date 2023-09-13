H&ME appoints Dr Shafqat Khan as IO to probe substandard patient care

Srinagar: In response to serious allegations of illegal activities and substandard patient care, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department has appointed Dr Shafqat Khan, Additional Mission Director of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, as an Inquiry Officer (IO).

The action has been taken after Dr Abdul Majid Bhatt filed a complaint against certain doctors and officials at the District Hospital in Ganderbal.

An official order issued by Secretary, H&ME, Bhupinder Kumar, "Sanction is, hereby, accorded to the appointment of Dr Shafqat Khan, Additional Mission Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, J&K as IO to inquire into the complaint filed by Dr Abdul Majid Bhatt, against few doctors and other officials of District Hospital, Ganderbal for their involvement in illegal activities.”

As per the reports, some doctors and officials at the District Hospital have engaged in illicit activities, including accepting bribes and delivering subpar medical care to patients.

Dr Shafqat Khan, Additional Mission Director of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission told Greater Kashmir that there have been some complaints of indiscipline and lack of professionalism on part of the hospital staff. “We will look into all the aspects of those complaints and ensure that smooth health services are delivered to the people,” he said.