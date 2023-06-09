H&ME Deptt elevates 243 faculty members of GMCs

Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, has congratulated the elevated faculty members and exuded confidence that all the Government Medical Colleges in J&K will become centers of excellence in teaching, research and patient care, and make Jammu and Kashmir emerge as hub of Medical Education.

Out of the 243 promotees, 92 belong to GMC Srinagar while 73 are from GMC Jammu. In new Government Medical Colleges of J&K, which are at the nascent stage of their development, most of the direct recruits at the level of Assistant Professor have been elevated. These included 20 faculty members of GMC Anantnag, 15 of GMC Baramulla, 12 of GMC Doda, 17 of GMC Kathua and 14 of GMC Rajouri.