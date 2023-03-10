H&ME Deptt sanctions advance drawal

Srinagar, Mar 10: Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department) has sanctioned an advance drawl of Rs four lakh in favour of Registrar J&K Board of Ayurvedic and Unani System of Medicines and Rs three lakh in favour of Homeopathic System of Medicines, J&K for the Year 2022-23.
As per the order, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the advance drawl of Rs 4 lakhs (Rupees four lakhs only) in favour of Director, AYUSH, J&K out of the available funds under classification 2210 - 01 - 101 - 0099 – 681 028 - Grant–in-Aid for its further credit into the official account of Registrar, J&K Board of Ayurvedic and Unani System of Medicines, J&K during the financial year 2022-23.”
Director, AYUSH has to make funds available under the detailed Head 028 - Grant-in-Aid.
“The Director AYUSH, J&K shall ensure that relevant Act / Rules governing Ayurvedic and Unani Board are complied with and the Board is entitled to Grant-in-Aid from J&K Governrnent,” the orders read.
As per the directions, the amount should be utilized strictly as per Grant-in-Aid Rules , instructions issued by the Government from time to time.
“The accounts of the grantee shall be open to audit by the Accountant General and the Health & Medical Education Department . All codal formalities / procedures / standing orders shall be
observed before the release of the amount to the Board. Utilization Certificates, Income and Expenditure and other audited statements of the grantees shall be furnished to the department duly verified by the Chartered Accountant and all previous utilization certificates shall be furnished to the Accountant General,” the order reads.