H&ME Deptt sanctions advance drawal

As per the order, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the advance drawl of Rs 4 lakhs (Rupees four lakhs only) in favour of Director, AYUSH, J&K out of the available funds under classification 2210 - 01 - 101 - 0099 – 681 028 - Grant–in-Aid for its further credit into the official account of Registrar, J&K Board of Ayurvedic and Unani System of Medicines, J&K during the financial year 2022-23.”

Director, AYUSH has to make funds available under the detailed Head 028 - Grant-in-Aid.