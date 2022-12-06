Home air cleaners boost heart health among COPD patients: Johns Hopkins study

New York: Home air purifiers can also improve cardiovascular health in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, a new research from Johns Hopkins University led by an Indian-origin scientist has revealed.

Cardiovascular diseases such as arrhythmias, heart failure, stroke and heart attack commonly accompany COPD, and both COPD and cardiovascular disease are leading causes of death around the world, according to the World Health Organisation.

The new six-month study, led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers and published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, is a secondary study of a larger Johns Hopkins-led project, the CLEAN AIR study.