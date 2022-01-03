How heavily mutated Omicron variant is spreading so fast, sparing lungs

The Omicron variant multiplies about 70 times faster inside human respiratory tract tissue than the Delta variant, according to scientists at the University of Hong Kong.

Omicron also reaches higher levels in the tissue, compared with Delta, 48 hours after infection.

"The finding indicates that mutations in Omicron have sped up the process of entering or replicating (or both) inside the tissue," reports NPR.

However, it is less severe than the previous variants because it does not cause as much damage in the lungs, a spate of studies have suggested.

A study by a consortium of US and Japanese scientists on hamsters and mice, has found those infected with Omicron had less lung damage, lost less weight and were less likely to die than those who had other variants.

The Omicron variant, harbouring up to 36 mutations in spike protein, is known to evade vaccine efficacy.

Another recent study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard and MIT tested blood from people who received the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines against a pseudovirus engineered to resemble the Omicron variant.