Human Resources Management vital for efficacious health care

During the period of COVID-19 pandemic when everything in the country came to standstill, it was health system and its dedicated staff members along with front line workers which worked round the clock to provide all possible assistance to patients affected with virus. With the constant and dedicated duties during the pandemic, the morale of the staff members like Medical, paramedical, technical, ministerial and other allied supportive staff, had to be encouraged. The timely resolution of service issues of these employees with regard to career progressions/ promotions, among others was need of the hour. In the backdrop of this, an underlying issue regarding non-availability of updated Service Recruitment Rules of J&K Health & Family Welfare (Subordinate) Service, which obstructed the existing staff members from their rights to avail promotions from the last more than 03 decades, has been resolved on fast track basis.