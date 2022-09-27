IDA Dental conference held in Kashmir

Around six guest speakers from various parts of the country delivered power point presentations and around 20 scientific papers were presented by various doctors and refresh scholars from all over India.

Dental trade fair by multi-national companies show cased their latest equipments, gadgets which open for all and certificate and mementoes were presented to the recognizing committee and participants by the Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University and Director SKIMS.

The pre-conference, workshops of the said conference were conducted on 24th September, 2022 wherein renowned experts and speakers from outside Jammu and Kashmir decelerated and hands on courses were conduct.