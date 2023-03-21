IISc study shows enhanced recombination boosting spread of SARS-CoV-2

Bengaluru: A study by a team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here has added to the growing body of evidence about how efficient the new strains of SARS-CoV-2 virus are at escaping immune attack and at causing infections.

The team has identified several new mutations that accumulated through recombination at a high rate and affected viral proteins, especially different parts (domains) of the viral spike protein. The findings of the study have been published in the ‘Journal of Medical Virology’.

It all began in January 2022, around the time that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 started spreading rapidly. The team led by Shashank Tripathi, Assistant Professor at the Department of Microbiology & Cell Biology, and Centre for Infectious Diseases Research, analysed genomic sequences of all the viral strains that appeared between November 2019 and July 2022 in various databases worldwide.