IIT-M launches India's first indigenously developed prosthetic knee

Chennai, Apr 8: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) on Friday announced the launch of the country's first indigenously developed polycentric prosthetic knee, 'Kadam', and said it meets international quality standards while being more affordable than "comparable imported knees."



Kadam has advantages over a hinge joint because of the multiple axes of rotation, which provide the user greater control over the prosthesis while walking and maximum knee flexion of 160 degrees to make it easy to sit in cramped spaces like buses and autos, a release from the premier technical institute said.

