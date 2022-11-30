IMHANS imparts capacity enhancing training to SUKOON counsellors

Srinagar: As a part of enhancing capacity of psychologists and counsellors of SUKOON, the Divisional Administration Kashmir started training module on essentials of online & telephonic counselling as well as didactic training for psychologists and counsellors at Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences, Srinagar.

The objective of training programme is to make SUKOON a versatile and compatible to address issues of substance abusers and mental health issues of general public. Pertinently SUKOON Helpline line 1800-180-7202 has proved very fruitful in addressing the substance induced mental disorder.