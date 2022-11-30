IMHANS imparts capacity enhancing training to SUKOON counsellors

Srinagar: As a part of enhancing capacity of psychologists and counsellors of SUKOON, the Divisional Administration Kashmir started training module on essentials of online & telephonic counselling as well as didactic training for psychologists and counsellors at Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences, Srinagar.
The objective of training programme is to make SUKOON a versatile and compatible to address issues of substance abusers and mental health issues of general public. Pertinently SUKOON Helpline line 1800-180-7202 has proved very fruitful in addressing the substance induced mental disorder.
Incharge Divisional Control Room Kashmir and SUKOON Mental Helpline, Tahir Magrey while speaking about the training programme said that the aim of the training programme is to equip the counsellers with the communication skills congruous with the needs of psychological counselling.