In a first, GMC Srinagar performs laparoscopic whipples surgery

Srinagar, April 22: The Department of general and minimal access surgery, Government medical college Srinagar, has achieved a rare feat, by performing Totally Laparoscopic whipples surgery, on a patient suffering from pancreatic carcinoma, said an official handout today.

This laparoscopic surgery is being performed at few centres across the country, and GMC, Srinagar has become the Ist centre in Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this feat.

The surgery was performed by professor Dr M R Attri, alongwith his team. "It is pertinent to mention that professor Attri has achieved this feat second time in a row,having successfully performed similar surgery before also in 2021," read the handout.

This patient, belonging to a village in Uri of Baramulla district, presented to emergency department with chief complaints of deepening jaundice, upon further investigation it was found that the patient was harbouring a pancreatic tumor.

After proper investigation and work up, the patient was placed in a routine theatre for definitive surgery.

This intricate surgery was meticulously completed in five and half hours, the procedure went smooth and uneventful, in postoperative period the patient did well and was discharged on Monday (17th April), ten days after the surgery.

Whipples surgery is being performed at higher centres like GMC Srinagar and SKIMS soura routinely, but is performed via open technique. performing this surgery laparoscopically (via key hole incisions) is challenging, but enhances early recovery, minimises post operative pain and respiratory complications, and other complications related to large incision made in open surgery.

While talking about this event, Professor M R Attri said that this is a testimonial of growth of laparoscopic surgery in the department of surgery at GMC srinagar.

Professor Attri on this occasion thanked Principal medical college (Professor Tanveer masood) for encouraging the faculty to touch new heights. Professor Attri said that this was vision of our esteemed head of the department professor Mufti Mehmood, to provide every advanced laparoscopic procedure under one roof at GMC, Srinagar.

Professor Attri was all praise for the department of anesthesia, headed by professor Rukhsana Najib & Professor Hakeem and his team for making this surgery possible.

Professor Attri thanked his team of surgeons of surgical unit 6 who toiled hard to prepare the patient for surgery as well as to provide post operative care to the patient.

"The success of this milestone surgery is a testament to the department's commitment in providing quality healthcare to the common masses. The hospital has invested heavily in procuring latest equipments and gadgets and the investment is bearing fruits for the patients in need. Such advanced laparoscopic surgeries will be a routine now at GMC Srinagar," Prof Attri added.