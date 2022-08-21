In a first, J&K to have survey on bipolar disorder soon

Srinagar: The Director Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Kaul said that around 40 million people in the world were affected by bipolar disorder.
He was speaking during a two-day event Post Graduation Development Programme (PGDP) on the theme- Bipolar Affective Disorder organised by Indian Psychiatric Society, North Zone, here.
The event was conducted jointly by the Department of Psychiatry of SKIMS and Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on August 20 and 21. In his address, Dr Kaul said that Psychiatry has seen a paradigm shift over the years.
“Any person with mental disorder was earlier called as mentally deranged. But now we have the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) with state-of-the-art facilities for such patients,” he said.
He said the paradigm shift has played a role in changing the terminology and behaviour of people towards this affected lot.
“Mental disorders are a very important component of morbidity. One in eight people living in a world have some kind of a mental disorder,” he said.
He said around 40 million people were suffering from bipolar affective disorder and 680 million people in the world were suffering from different mental disorders.
“The number is whopping which needs to be addressed,” he said. He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has come up with a programme- mental health gap action programme- to fill the mental gaps.
“Under this programme, WHO is planning to actually prevent and take care of people who are affected with these disorders,” he said.
Notably, the J&K government has not carried out any survey to identify the people with bipolar affective disorder. There is no data available as no survey was done so far.
"This year J&K will be included in the national mental health survey on the basis of which J&K will have its own data about people having bipolar affective disorder," a doctor said.