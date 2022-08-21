In a first, J&K to have survey on bipolar disorder soon

Srinagar: The Director Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Kaul said that around 40 million people in the world were affected by bipolar disorder.

He was speaking during a two-day event Post Graduation Development Programme (PGDP) on the theme- Bipolar Affective Disorder organised by Indian Psychiatric Society, North Zone, here.

The event was conducted jointly by the Department of Psychiatry of SKIMS and Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on August 20 and 21. In his address, Dr Kaul said that Psychiatry has seen a paradigm shift over the years.

“Any person with mental disorder was earlier called as mentally deranged. But now we have the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) with state-of-the-art facilities for such patients,” he said.