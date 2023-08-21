In contrast to the WHO guidelines of 1:4, single nurse attends to 25 patients at MCCH Anantnag

Srinagar, Aug 21: In the sole Maternity and Childcare Hospital (MCCH) of south Kashmir, a nurse is tending to nearly 25 expecting mothers, significantly impacting patient care.
The guidelines set forth by the World Health Organisation (WHO) explicitly advocate for a ratio of 1:4, signifying one nurse per four patients.
Within the medical and surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the recommended ratio is 1:2, whereas in intermediate units, it ideally stands at 1:3.
“However, in MCCH, there are a mere 20 nurses on duty, out of whom three are stationed within the Out Patient Department (OPD)," a medic said.
He said that during nighttime hours, four nurses are on duty within the labour rooms, even though the number of admitted patients surpasses 100.
“These result in mismanagement and puts undue burden on attendants,” the medic said.
He said that the availability of an adequate number of ward boys for both pre and postnatal care is imperative, but regrettably, this is not the case here.
Most responsibilities are left to the attendants," the medic said.
Another medic explained how the lack of paramedic staff led to the suspension of theater operations for an entire week.
"The hospital's operating theatre functions only three days a week due to insufficient OT technician staff," he said.
The medic said that at least one technician and an assistant should ideally attend each surgical table.
Similarly, two anesthesia technicians and two additional technicians for surgical tables should be present, which is not the case here.
"The presence of a theatre assistant on each table and the availability of at least one sweeper are crucial necessities," the medic said.
He highlighted that the absence of these crucial personnel has rendered the operating theatre non-operational for an entire week.
Principal of Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, DrAnjumFarhana assured of addressing these issues.
"I am actively working to enhance the quality of patient care at MCCH," she said.