In contrast to the WHO guidelines of 1:4, single nurse attends to 25 patients at MCCH Anantnag

The guidelines set forth by the World Health Organisation (WHO) explicitly advocate for a ratio of 1:4, signifying one nurse per four patients.

Within the medical and surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the recommended ratio is 1:2, whereas in intermediate units, it ideally stands at 1:3.

“However, in MCCH, there are a mere 20 nurses on duty, out of whom three are stationed within the Out Patient Department (OPD)," a medic said.

He said that during nighttime hours, four nurses are on duty within the labour rooms, even though the number of admitted patients surpasses 100.