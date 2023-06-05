In district Kupwara, healthcare hanging by few threads

Sub-district hospital Kupwara, centrally located and a cardinal point for healthcare delivery for all the adjoining areas of the far flung Kupwara district is grossly understaffed. This hospital has major posts vacant, putting strain on the existing staff and hitting delivery of healthcare. The vacant positions include those of one gynecologist, consultant physician, consultant orthopedic, consultant surgeon, consultant anesthesia and consultant psychiatrist. In addition five posts of medical officers and many posts of senior an djunior nurses vacant. As per the records, nearly half of the sanctioned positions are vacant at this hospital, putting a majority of patients requiring timely interventions through unspoken inconveniences.

The hospital had once been proclaimed a district hospital given its proximity and centrality for most areas of district Kupwara but later the district hospital status was accorded to Handwara where a new medical college is coming up. SDH Kupwara has been relegated to the level of very basic functionality with its gross staff shortage. The information has been revealed by the reply to an RTI filed MM Shuja, an RTI activist from Kashmir.