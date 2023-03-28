'Increase testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, Influenza like Illness cases in J&K'

Jammu: Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar, today convened a meeting to review current COVID-19 situation besides assessing preparedness for tackling the pandemic with all the stakeholders of Health & Medical Department.

Mission Director NHM J&K, Ayushi Sudan, gave a brief presentation regarding status of COVID-19 in J&K besides presenting a snapshot of COVID cases, testing and vaccination scenario in the Union Territory.

It was informed that country wide there is an upward trend in daily positive cases being reported including the Union territory of J&K where the active positive cases have gone up in last 2 weeks.

Secretary directed all the officers to remain vigilant and prepare themselves for the emerging situation. He asked all the Chief Medical Officers and Principals of GMCs for operationalization of separate flu clinics in health facilities and focus on increased testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza like Illness (ILI) cases with instructions to send all the RTPCR Positive test samples for Genome Sequencing to SKIMS, Soura. He further directed Principal GMC Jammu and Srinagar to ensure early operationalization of Genome Sequencing Laboratories in both the medical colleges.