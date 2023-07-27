‘Increasing cases of Hepatitis in Kashmir a cause of concern’

Srinagar: “Hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver, poses a significant health challenge in Kashmir, with viral infections being the most common cause. Globally, 3,000 people die from hepatitis every day and what makes this tragedy even more heartbreaking is that each and every one of these deaths is preventable with effective prevention, testing, and treatment services,” said a highly experienced expert, underscoring the menace of hepatitis based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) alarming data.

Near home, here in Kashmir, due to a variety of reasons including unsafe drinking water, hepatitis has become a cause of major concern, said Dr Sanjay Goja, Program Director & Clinical Lead for Liver Transplant, HBS Surgery & Robotic Liver Surgery at NH Group.

He said, “We’ve only got one life, and we’ve only got one liver. Hepatitis can devastate both. The liver silently performs over 500 vital functions every single day to keep us alive. That’s why prioritising liver health - and knowing our hepatitis status - is so important.”