‘Increasing cases of Hepatitis in Kashmir a cause of concern’

Srinagar: “Hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver, poses a significant health challenge in Kashmir, with viral infections being the most common cause. Globally, 3,000 people die from hepatitis every day and what makes this tragedy even more heartbreaking is that each and every one of these deaths is preventable with effective prevention, testing, and treatment services,” said a highly experienced expert, underscoring the menace of hepatitis based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) alarming data.
Near home, here in Kashmir, due to a variety of reasons including unsafe drinking water, hepatitis has become a cause of major concern, said Dr Sanjay Goja, Program Director & Clinical Lead for Liver Transplant, HBS Surgery & Robotic Liver Surgery at NH Group.
He said, “We’ve only got one life, and we’ve only got one liver. Hepatitis can devastate both. The liver silently performs over 500 vital functions every single day to keep us alive. That’s why prioritising liver health - and knowing our hepatitis status - is so important.”
Under the theme, “One Life, One Liver,” this year’s World Hepatitis Day aims to underscore the importance of liver health for a healthy life. The campaign also seeks to promote increased efforts in viral hepatitis prevention, testing, and treatment to optimize liver health, prevent liver disease, and achieve the 2030 hepatitis elimination goals.
According to Dr Goja, regular testing and seeking treatment if diagnosed with hepatitis are essential for preventing liver damage and the progression of the disease. “We have the means to combat hepatitis and save countless lives. Limiting alcohol consumption or avoiding it altogether can significantly reduce the risk of liver damage. Obesity is yet another risk factor for liver disease, so maintaining a healthy weight through exercise and balanced nutrition is crucial,” he recommended.
A potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), can lead to chronic infection and increase the risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer. A highly effective vaccine is available, providing 98% to 100% protection against the virus. Preventing HBV infection is vital to avoid complications and ensure a healthy life.
Hepatitis C is a viral infection that affects the liver, leading to liver cirrhosis, cancer, and the need for liver transplants. It is transmitted through contact with infected blood and body fluids. Early detection through blood tests and the availability of highly effective oral medicines can cure over 95% of those infected. No effective vaccine currently exists for HCV, making avoidance of virus contact the primary prevention method.