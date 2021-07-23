India logs 35K Covid cases, 483 deaths

According to the government, a total of 38,740 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total cured to 3,04,68,079 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 44 days.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 42,34,17,030 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India, including 54,76,423 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 45,29,39,545 as on July 22, including 16,68,561 samples tested on Thursday.