India logs least daily Covid cases since March 18

New Delhi: India reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. This is lowest fresh cases of Covid since March 18.



It is for the second time in over two and half months that the death toll has come below the 1,000-mark and the 11th consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.



The total caseload rose to 3,03,16,897 after India crossed the mark of over three crore Covid cases last Wednesday.