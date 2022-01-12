India records 1,94,720 fresh Covid infections; active cases highest in 211 days

The active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the total 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,805 people have recovered or migrated so far.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,281 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645,Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350.