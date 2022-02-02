India reports over 1.61 lakh Covid cases, 1,733 fatalities

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,95,11,307 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.



With the fresh cases, the total number of infections stands at 4,16,30,885, it said.



Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 167.29 crore.



India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.