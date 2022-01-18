India should adopt risk-based approach not blanket bans to contain COVID: WHO India head

Stressing on the need to protect both lives and livelihoods, he said public health action in India and across the world must be continually guided by evidence from four key questions -- how transmissible is the variant, severity of the disease it causes, how well vaccines and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection protect and how common people perceive risk and follow control measures.

"WHO does not recommend a blanket travel ban, nor complete restriction of people's movement. In many ways, such blanket approaches can be counterproductive. India with its diversity in population distribution and geographic spread, the risk-based approach remains the wiser public health practice to counter a pandemic," Ofrin told PTI in an email interview.

Depending on the epidemiological situation, available public health capacities and social and economic context, governments should tailor their measures to prevent and control the transmission, the Delhi-based official said as an Omicron driven surge pushed India's Covid tally to 3,76,18,271 (37.6 million/3.76 crore) on Tuesday.

"WHO advises governments to adopt nuanced, targeted and risk-based approaches which involve layered control measures, reducing the risks associated with travel and transmission, Ofrin said.

If all the dos and don'ts are followed, there is no need for lockdowns.

"In the current scenario, existing tools and solutions continue to be effective expanding vaccination coverage, using masks, maintaining hand hygiene, physical distancing, ventilation of indoor spaces and crowd avoidance help in cutting the chain of transmission. If these are followed, there will be no need for lockdowns," Ofrin maintained.

He said the emergence of the new variant of coronavirus in this magnitude "has been beyond expectation" and it is evident "Omicron has a growth advantage over Delta spreading rapidly across states and territories".