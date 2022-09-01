India's first indigenously-developed vaccine for cervical cancer unveiled

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday announced the "Cervavac", India's first indigenously-developed vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer, will be launched in the next few months and will be available in the price range of Rs 200-Rs 400.

Cervical cancer ranks as the 2nd most prevalent cancer in India and accounts for nearly one-fourth of the world's cervical cancer deaths despite being largely preventable.

As per current estimates, every year, approximately 1.25 lakh women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and over 75,000 die from the disease in India, 83 percent of invasive cervical cancers are attributed to HPVs 16 or 18 in India, and 70 percent of cases worldwide.