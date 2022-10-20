Indonesia bans all syrup and liquid medicines after death of 99 children

Indonesia's Health Minister on Thursday said the same chemical compounds were also found in some medicines used locally.



"Some syrups that were used by AKI child patients under five were proven to contain ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol that were not supposed to be there, or of very little amount," said Budi Gunadi Sadikin, BBC reported.



However, he did not disclose how many cases involved the toxic medicines.



Indonesian authorities said the cough syrups used in The Gambia were not sold locally.



One epidemiologist said the true death toll could be even higher than reported.



"When cases like these happen, (what we know is) the tip of the iceberg, which means there could be far more victims," Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist from Griffith University told BBC Indonesia.