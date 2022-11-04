Indonesia to hike cigarette excise tax to reduce smoking among youth

Jakarta, Nov 4: The Indonesian government has decided to increase cigarette excise tax to reduce smoking among youngsters and increase awareness about the dangers, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said.

The meeting on tobacco excise policy led by President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Presidential Palace said the government would increase the excise rate for machine-made clove cigarettes from 11.50 to 11.75 per cent, white cigarettes from 11.00 to 12.00 per cent, and hand-rolled cigarettes at an average 5 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.