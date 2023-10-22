Infertility treatment service starts in Srinagar

On the sidelines of a press conference, Dr Shakeel Ur Rehman, Chairman and Founder, Kashmir Clinics Group told Greater Kashmir that every fourth couple suffers from infertility issues in Kashmir, so people need not to go outside as the treatment is available in Srinagar.

“Local residents will be highly benefited in terms of reduced travel for primary consultations and expert opinions due to the availability of specialist doctors in Srinagar,” he said while addressing a press conference at Karanagar Srinagar.

He said that Ferticity centre will have the best doctors who have over 27 to 33 years of experience.

“Early detection of infertility issues can have favorable outcomes with respect to the advancements made in the field of infertility treatments and IVF. In Kashmir, all childless couples don’t need to go for IVF, they need to go for infertility treatment, IVF is the last step," he said.

Doctors said, "Late marriages, sedentary lifestyle, PCOD which is not being treated on time are the contributing factors. But the timely treatment and diagnosis will help our young women."

Athar Anjum, CEO & Managing Director- Ferticity IVF & Fertility Clinics, New Delhi told Greater Kashmir that the IVF Center in Karanagar will have the experts , senior IVF Consultant Dr Ila Gupta and Embryologist Dr Geeta Goswami who has 33 years of experience in the field.

Ferticity IVF is a leading IVF chain in the country. It is the first standalone NABH accredited IVF Centre which was established in 2016 with a team of senior IVF experts. They have done more than 17000 successful IVF till date and have more than 55000 happy patients across the globe.