Inhaled vaccine for COVID-19: The pandemic accelerated decades of research leading to jab-free vaccine now in human testing

With new variants, mutations occur in the spike protein on the outside of the virus. This makes the current vaccines less effective because they target only the spike protein. However, other proteins inside the virus stay the same. Targeting multiple proteins means that if clinical trials show that our multivalent COVID vaccine is effective, it will still protect against infection with new variants as they come along.

In addition to being a friendlier way to take a vaccine, the inhaled form requires much less vaccine as little as one per cent of what is currently being used in the present vaccines.

The new process delivers the vaccine directly to where the body will use it: the mucosal surface of the airways. This means less waste and more benefit, lower costs and reduced side-effects.

The vaccine triggers an immune response in the cells lining the lungs to directly protect against COVID-19. This mucosal vaccination could also protect against other respiratory infections, from the common cold to influenza and bacterial pneumonia by rapidly calling on a range of immune cells that are at the ready as the first line of defence against infection. This lasting and broad form of general protection against infection is called innate immunity.

When the virus particles in the vaccine are taken up by immune cells in the lung, they recruit more cells from elsewhere in the body and together they generate a strong immune response. The process involves a very beneficial type of cell called memory T cells, which, once recruited and activated, stay in the lung, and remain ready to face the infection.

Decades of research

Our multidisciplinary team has arrived at the threshold of introducing this potentially transformative vaccine by pivoting decades of research. The antecedent of this work, the development of the viral vector, dates back more than 50 years to the work of molecular biologist Frank Graham, who created a microscopic Trojan horse by using a human adenovirus to carry critical viral genes safely into the body.

If we are able to show the new inhaled vaccine is safe and effective, as we anticipate, the payoffs can be huge in terms of human health, medical costs and better quality of life overall, especially for vulnerable populations. We are hopeful that greatly reduced costs for production, storage and shipping of the new vaccine product will allow greater access in developing and remote areas.

No one wanted this pandemic, but when at last it's over, a new generation of vaccines targeting lung infections means we may all be able to breathe again, in all senses of the expression.