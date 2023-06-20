Inspection of medical stores carried out in Banihal to check drug abuse

Ramban: To curb the drug abuse and narcotics traffic in the district, on the directions of District Magistrate Ramban, the Police, and the Drug and Food Control organisation jointly carried out an inspection of various medical stores in Banihal town on Tuesday.

They checked the registration, authorization, and record of availability and sale of medicines, besides standard parameters of medicines, available in the chemists' shops.

Officials on the directions of District Magistrate, Mussarat Islam, and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma, SDPO Banihal Nissar Khoja, SHO Banihal Mohd Afzal Wani, and Drug Control Officer Ramban Imtiyaz Ahmed, conducted checking of medical shops at Banihal to ensure that the pharmacies don't indulge in the unethical sale of psychotropic drugs and are maintaining sale records properly.