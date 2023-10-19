INTERNATIONAL BREAST CANCER DAY | Event held to raise awareness, emphasise on early diagnosis, treatment

Srinagar: On the International Breast Cancer Day, an event was held at Nigeen club to raise awareness about breast cancer and emphasise the importance of early diagnosis, healthy lifestyle choices, and rejecting the stigma surrounding the disease.
The Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSI), Indian Association of Surgical Oncologists (IASO) in collaboration with Institute of Music and Fine Arts, Kashmir University organised Pinkayakithon 2023 at Nigeen club.
Doctors, breast cancer survivors stressed the significance of early detection through regular breast examinations and screenings.
Dr Shabnum Bashir, Senior Consultant Colorectal Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist, told Greater Kashmir that women folk should understand the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and should reject the taboos attached to it.
She said that cancer has become a number one killer across the globe. “About 23 lakh new cases occur each year across the globe. Of these 10 percent (2.23 lakh cases) are reported from our country, resulting in around one lakh deaths each single year. It is important to raise awareness among women folk about this disease,” she said.
Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar, Dr Jameel Ahmed Mir said that there are different advancements in the medical field like targeted therapies, precision oncology and latest novel technologies like, robotics, artificial intelligence etc.
“So, women folk should come forward and ignore the stigma,” he added.
Dr Sabiha Majeed, Principal, Government Nursing College Srinagar told Greater Kashmir that early detection of breast cancer can be done by screening, timely medical help.
“Preventive measures including lifestyle changes, exercise, and eating habits are important for people,” doctors said.
Deepa Soni, a national repute Artist told Greater Kashmir that art is connected with positivity. “So, raising awareness through art can transform the lives of people, especially women folk who are suffering from breast cancer disease,” she said.
The event was attended by the members of the medical profession, cancer survivors, experts in related fields, volunteers and philanthropists.
The special feature of the event being that the Walkathon was flagged off by cancer survivors sending out the message to people that cancer is not the end of life but just a bend in life. So we should shun away from discussing our breast disorders and seek help at the proper time to be able to live a normal life. The event was captured by aerial photography through a drone.
Breast cancer survivor Pushpinder told w that she is absolutely fine after getting timely treatment for the breast cancer disease.
She emphasised the significance of early diagnosis. “Let’s break the silence surrounding breast cancer and support one another through this journey.”