INTERNATIONAL BREAST CANCER DAY | Event held to raise awareness, emphasise on early diagnosis, treatment

Srinagar: On the International Breast Cancer Day, an event was held at Nigeen club to raise awareness about breast cancer and emphasise the importance of early diagnosis, healthy lifestyle choices, and rejecting the stigma surrounding the disease.

The Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSI), Indian Association of Surgical Oncologists (IASO) in collaboration with Institute of Music and Fine Arts, Kashmir University organised Pinkayakithon 2023 at Nigeen club.

Doctors, breast cancer survivors stressed the significance of early detection through regular breast examinations and screenings.

Dr Shabnum Bashir, Senior Consultant Colorectal Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist, told Greater Kashmir that women folk should understand the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and should reject the taboos attached to it.

She said that cancer has become a number one killer across the globe. “About 23 lakh new cases occur each year across the globe. Of these 10 percent (2.23 lakh cases) are reported from our country, resulting in around one lakh deaths each single year. It is important to raise awareness among women folk about this disease,” she said.