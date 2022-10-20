Iodine deficiency prevalence decreases in Kashmir: Study

Srinagar: The prevalence of iodine deficiency has decreased in the Valley in the last few years, reveals the survey conducted by Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

According to the official data, 4 percent of children had grade 1 Goiter (palpable Goiter not visible when neck is held in normal position) and 1 percent selected population had Grade 2 Goiter (a clearly swollen neck (also visible in normal position of the neck) that is consistent with a goiter on palpation. These grades were found in four districts Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kupwara, and Shopian.

Earlier, 15 years ago, Grade 1 Goiter was found in 30 percent of the population and Grade 2 in the 4 percent population in Kashmir.