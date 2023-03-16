Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

New Delhi: India is currently seeing a surge in respiratory illness commonly characterised by cough, body ache, fever, and sore throat. But how to know whether it is influenza, caused by H3N2 virus, or Covid, caused by Omicron sub-variants XBB.1.16 and XBB.1.5?

According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there has been a combination of respiratory viruses ranging from Covid-19 virus, swine flu (H1N1), H3N2, and the seasonal Victoria and Yamagata lineages of influenza B viruses in circulation.

H3N2 and H3N1 are both types of influenza A viruses, commonly known as the flu. Some of the most common symptoms include prolonged fever, cough, running nose, & body pain. But in severe cases, people may also experience breathlessness and/or wheezing. In addition, Covid is also on the rise. More than 700 Covid-19 cases were recorded in a day after a gap of over four months, taking the active caseload to 4,623, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Health experts note that it is very difficult to differentiate between the clinical manifestations of the three, and the differentiation is generally based on a laboratory diagnosis from a nasopharyngeal swab sample.