IT Deptt organises blood donation camps in J&K

Srinagar: Income Tax Department organised a mega blood donation event across the entire North Western Region which includes Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana Himachal Pradesh and UT of Chandigarh.

As per the official statement, blood donation camps were organised in 41 cities across the North Western Region from Srinagar to Faridabad as a prelude to the celebration of Income Tax Day on 24th July.

"These camps were the result of the initiative taken by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax of the region Parneet Singh Sachdev who himself was present at one of such blood donation camps at Faridabad where more than 250 units of blood were donated by the officers and employees of the Income Tax Department," reads the statement.