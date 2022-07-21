IT Deptt organises blood donation camps in J&K

Srinagar: Income Tax Department organised a mega blood donation event across the entire North Western Region which includes Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana Himachal Pradesh and UT of Chandigarh.
As per the official statement, blood donation camps were organised in 41 cities across the North Western Region from Srinagar to Faridabad as a prelude to the celebration of Income Tax Day on 24th July.
"These camps were the result of the initiative taken by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax of the region Parneet Singh Sachdev who himself was present at one of such blood donation camps at Faridabad where more than 250 units of blood were donated by the officers and employees of the Income Tax Department," reads the statement.
It states that the Income Tax Gazetted Officers’ Association actively participated in the event with full enthusiasm. The camp at Srinagar was organized with the help of the Indian Red Cross Association, J&K and approximately 40 employees of the department participated in the camp.
At Jammu, the camp was organized with the assistance of Bee Enn Charitable Hospital. In other cities, various NGOs, Blood Banks, Lions Club and Rotary Club provided the necessary support.
On this occasion, Parneet Singh Sachdev Principal Chief commissioner appreciated the efforts of the organisers and the teams of doctors/support staff for the smooth conduct of the event in 41 cities across NWR.
He complimented the donors and said that every unit of blood donated can save one precious life. He also urged that all healthy persons should come forward and contribute to this noble cause for the sake of humanity.