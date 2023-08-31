IVF treatment may up stroke risk in women by 66%: Study

New York: Women who received infertility treatments like in vitro-fertilisation (IVF) had an increased risk of stroke hospitalisation within 12 months of delivery, according to an alarming study.

Researchers from the Rutgers University analysed 31,339,991 pregnant individuals who delivered between 2010 and 2018, compared with those who did not receive infertility treatment.

“Although the absolute rates of hospitalisation were low, we found that infertility treatment was associated with an overall 66 per cent increased risk of stroke hospitalisation,” they reported in the paper published in the JAMA Network Open.

They were also twice as likely to suffer the deadlier form of a stroke, a hemorrhagic stroke, and 55 per cent more likely to suffer an ischemic stroke.

Ischemic stroke, more common, is due to the loss of blood supply to an area of the brain, while hemorrhagic stroke is due to bleeding into the brain by the rupture of a blood vessel.