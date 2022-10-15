Jammu witnesses spike in dengue | Region accounts for 3 deaths, 3115 cases

Officials said that three women died of dengue at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu during the past few weeks while 3115 fresh cases were reported during the same period.

Most of the cases were being reported from Jammu district, with 72 cases recorded on Saturday.

“The dengue patients were admitted at GMC&H Jammu for treatment. However, they could not survive. These deaths occurred in the last few weeks,” an official said. A deceased woman was from Jammu while two others hailed from Reasi and Kathua districts.