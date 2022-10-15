Jammu witnesses spike in dengue | Region accounts for 3 deaths, 3115 cases

Jammu, Oct 15: Indicating a spike, Jammu division has reported 3115 cases of dengue and three deaths over the past few weeks.
Officials said that three women died of dengue at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu during the past few weeks while 3115 fresh cases were reported during the same period.
Most of the cases were being reported from Jammu district, with 72 cases recorded on Saturday.
“The dengue patients were admitted at GMC&H Jammu for treatment. However, they could not survive. These deaths occurred in the last few weeks,” an official said. A deceased woman was from Jammu while two others hailed from Reasi and Kathua districts.
“At present, 28 dengue-infected patients have been undergoing treatment at GMC&H Jammu while three are under treatment at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar,” he said.
Around 50 children suspected to be infected by dengue were admitted at SMGS Hospital, the officer said. “The component lab was in GMC Jammu. One such lab has also been established in Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar for testing of the suspected dengue cases,” he said. The official said that the Health Department had issued an advisory to the people and a door-to-door campaign was also started to inform people about the dengue. “We have also started fogging the populated areas besides launching awareness programmes,” the official said.
As per the official data available with Greater Kashmir, the authorities on Saturday conducted 180 tests of which 78 people tested positive for dengue.
Of them, 72 positive cases were from Jammu district, two from Udhampur, two from Poonch, and one each from Samba and Rajouri districts. Of 78 positive cases, the official said that 16 children including six girls, and 62 adults including 27 women tested positive and all of them were admitted for treatment.
However, there was a decline of 80 dengue cases on Saturday.
On October 14, 158 dengue cases were reported while on October 13, 162 positive cases were registered.
There were 152 dengue-positive cases on October 12 and 102 cases on October 11, 2022, the official said.
A total of 11,142 samples were taken for testing to date and 3115 of them were infected, the official said.