Jammu youth gets a fresh lease of life after free hip replacement surgery

Amritsar: In keeping with the approach of Amandeep Hospital for better healthcare, Dr Avtar Singh, Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement of the hospital, gave a fresh lease of life to an 18-year-old youth from Jammu by performing a hip replacement surgery free of cost on him.
Giving details, Dr Avtar Singh said that the 18-year-old patient, who worked as a peon in an office, had presented with a walking disability.
“The patient, who is quite young, faced issues pertaining to mobility as he was unable to walk properly. As his job required him to move around the office a lot, he was unable to attend to his work properly for this reason,” he said.
He added that the patient approached the hospital after being referred here. “During examination it was found that he needed total hip replacement,” Dr Avtar Singh said. He maintained that the total hip replacement surgery was performed on him absolutely free of cost in view of his poor financial condition.
“The patient is absolutely fine now and is able to move about with the help of a walker. He’ll soon be able to walk normally and attend to his work properly,” he said. According to Dr Singh, the surgery speaks volumes about the philanthropic approach of the hospital towards the needy folks.