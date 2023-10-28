J&K ABDM begins online booking for OPD tickets

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 28: Giving a fillip to digital delivery of healthcare system, J&K Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), has started the process of issuance of online OPD tickets.
The OPD ticketing system shall enable the patient to book his OPD ticket online from their home.
The QR code of the healthcare facility shall be required to be scanned for generation of the token. The token shall be valid for 12 hours within which the citizen shall need to physically report to the hospital/healthcare facility. A citizen cannot apply for the token for more than once within 30 minutes of issuance of a token.
This people friendly initiative the citizens of J&K have felt a sigh of relief which shall ease hardships of waiting in long queues at the hospitals. The process shall be further extended towards issuance of digital doctor consultations. The QR code of all the healthcare institutions shall be available on the official website of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, J&K at abdmjk.in.
The National Health Authority is working on integrating the UPI Payment Gateways within the ABDM Ecosystem to enable the citizens to pay the hospital fees/charges, wherever applicable online.
The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission ecosystem shall subsequently integrate all the health records of the citizen in a vertical health repository which shall be governed through a consent manager. This will enable storage of health records of the citizens and sharing the same with the health provider through proper consent based mechanism. The health data shall not be stored with the government but in a federated structure to be shared through various platforms including government and private healthcare institutions across the country.
The envisaged digital healthcare delivery model shall ensure a paperless, seamless, transparent and accountable healthcare system in the country through a network of verified healthcare facilities on the Health Facility Registry (HFR) of the ABDM and verified Healthcare Professionals under the Health Professionals Registry (HPR). Creation of a 14-digit unique health identity ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) shall be necessary to be created by the citizens in order to be a part of the ABDM ecosystem which will be the first step of the citizens towards a digital healthcare journey.
Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, while launching this facility, has reiterated that Ayushman Bharat digital health structure in J&K is anticipated to bring ease to patients and their attendants in smooth delivery of healthcare at the healthcare institutions across J&K.
Meanwhile, Additional Mission Director ABDM, J&K, Shafqat Khan, stated that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has been implemented in 117 healthcare institutions across the state and shall shortly be covering 576 health institutions where the required HMIS software (E-Sahaj) shall be installed and operations for gathering electronic medical records shall be initiated right from the Primary Healthcare Center/Health and Wellness Centre, to the Tertiary Care Hospital levels. Besides, 100 % of government health facilities have already been registered, 82% of the public healthcare professionals, including doctors and nurses, have also been registered and the process of registering private healthcare facilities is going on at a fast pace.