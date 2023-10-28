J&K ABDM begins online booking for OPD tickets

The National Health Authority is working on integrating the UPI Payment Gateways within the ABDM Ecosystem to enable the citizens to pay the hospital fees/charges, wherever applicable online.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission ecosystem shall subsequently integrate all the health records of the citizen in a vertical health repository which shall be governed through a consent manager. This will enable storage of health records of the citizens and sharing the same with the health provider through proper consent based mechanism. The health data shall not be stored with the government but in a federated structure to be shared through various platforms including government and private healthcare institutions across the country.

The envisaged digital healthcare delivery model shall ensure a paperless, seamless, transparent and accountable healthcare system in the country through a network of verified healthcare facilities on the Health Facility Registry (HFR) of the ABDM and verified Healthcare Professionals under the Health Professionals Registry (HPR). Creation of a 14-digit unique health identity ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) shall be necessary to be created by the citizens in order to be a part of the ABDM ecosystem which will be the first step of the citizens towards a digital healthcare journey.