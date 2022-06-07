J&K among top UTs in Food Safety Index

J&K has bagged the first rank among the UTs in the compliance to ensuring food safety as per the Food Safety and Standards Association of India norm.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, among UTs, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh secured first, second and third ranks. This year, among the larger states, Tamil Nadu was the top ranking state, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Among the smaller states, Goa stood first followed by Manipur and Sikkim. The Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the winning State/UTs based on the ranking for the year 2021-22 for their impressive performance across parameters.